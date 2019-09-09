UPS wants to hire 100,000 people nationwide for peak season. The company plans to hire 2,600 seasonal workers in the Louisville area.
Positions include package handlers, driver helpers and tractor trailer drivers.
UPS expects another record peak season this year with daily package deliveries nearly doubling compared to the average of 20 million per day.
The season runs from November until January.
Many seasonal positions turn into permanent positions.
Pay starts at $14 an hour for package handlers. Driver helper pay starts at $16.80 per hour. Tractor trailer drivers start at $21 dollars per hour.
College tuition reimbursement is available for three continuous months of work, in addition to an hourly wage.
