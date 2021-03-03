LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local community center - dedicated to helping at risk youth - is getting a makeover.
That transformation is taking place inside the Anchor Building in the Portland Neighborhood.
The building is home to the Schooler Prep Academy, which is dedicated to giving back to the community, but this time, it was on the receiving end.
12 members of the UPS Aircraft Maintenance Management team spent Wednesday working on a special project but it did not involve aircraft maintenance or repairs.
Instead, they were delivering a special package to the Schooler Prep Academy and its founder & CEO.
"It just lets you know that they truly believed in the vision and the community and wanting to make it a better place for kids to be able to come as well as adults," said James Schooler, Schooler Prep Academy, CEO.
Schooler is also the boys' basketball coach at Fern Creek High School. The academy is part of his vision and passion. He uses it to teach the fundamentals but not just on the basketball court.
"This is a place of culture, where you can come and be in an atmosphere where it's positive vibes, it's a place of enrichment and learning and as well as learn to compete," said Schooler.
And it is also a place where Coach Schooler has worked with youth from across Kentuckiana. In some cases, youth who have competed against his own basketball team.
"This is for the community, it's for the west end. We service kids from Newburg, the east end, Oldham County, Lexington," said Schooler. "This is for everybody."
Wednesday afternoon, Coach Schooler walked into the gym for the first time this week and got a look at the progress.
"This is priceless to walk in and in two days to just see a transformation like this."
The UPS volunteers painted the gym, replaced part of the basketball court, and repaired the backboards.
"To have someone like UPS and the great folks behind this project to believe in that vision is amazing," said Coach Schooler.
"I was watching Coach Schooler coach these kids, and he was doing so much more than just coaching kids, he was teaching life lessons," said Terry Thompson, UPS, Aircraft Maintenance Manager.
After seeing Coach Schooler in action, Thompson recruited his company and volunteers to donate time, resources, and money to renovate the gym.
"It was just amazing to watch him work with kids of all different backgrounds, ethnicities, financial backgrounds," said Thompson. "It didn't matter, he's just leading these kids, teaching them about life and the game of basketball."
Meanwhile, after seeing the renovations, Schooler said, "It was much needed."
In addition to the upgrades, UPS is also committed to donating a $9,000.00 grant.
"Lets me know that the hard work that we're putting in with the right heart and the right purpose behind it, there's a payback," said Coach Schooler. "
The volunteers finished most of the work on Wednesday evening. Thompson said he will continue to help with future projects.
