FORT KNOX, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Veterans Association broke ground Tuesday on a new outpatient health clinic for veterans at Fort Knox.
“It’s very important for us veterans because we gave that time and our body was injured because we were trying to serve the country,” Veteran Michael Miller said.
The clinic is currently inside the old Ireland Army Hospital building. The new building will have nearly twice the space the clinic has inside the hospital building. Doubling the size allows the clinic to serve 1,000 more veterans at any given time.
“It will be outpatient primary care, mental health services, we will have a lot of telehealth services within this clinic, lab services, nutrition,” Robley Rex VA interim medical center director, Duane Gill said.
Telehealth services will be new to the clinic. Patients will be able to FaceTime with a doctor.
“It's convenient because the nearest hospitals are Louisville and that's a long drive for a lot of veterans to make it up there,” Miller said.
The outpatient clinic is being built next to the new Ireland Army Health Clinic building at Fort Knox. The old Ireland Army hospital building will be torn down 6 months after the outpatient clinic opens.
“It's going to be newer, it's going to be more modernized,” Gill said.
Construction on the new outpatient clinic is scheduled to be completed in spring 2020.
