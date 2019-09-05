LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky, Louisville and Indiana all face ... below-average .. opponents in Week 1.
All three teams, in fact, play a team that begins with "Eastern." So, after the hype and pageantry of the opening game of the season, should the Wildcats, Cardinals or Hoosiers be afraid? And what team shouldn't expect a less-than-enthusiastic game day atmosphere for a less-than-exciting game?
WDRB Sports Columnists Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford break down the three games in Thursday night's Sports Page. Click on the video player above to watch.
