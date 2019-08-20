LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After reading through the University of Louisville's 21-page investigation summary of former men's tennis coach Rex Ecarma, and his 702-page personnel file, the best explanation WDRB Sports Columnist Eric Crawford said he can give for Ecarma's firing is that in 2019, he hadn't adapted to the times.
There’s no big "smoking gun," but there’s also ample reason for concern.
As Crawford and Rick Bozich explain in Wednesday night's Sports Page, it shows a new direction for the U of L athletic department under Vince Tyra's leadership.
