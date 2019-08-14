LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It doesn't happen often these days, but Rick Pitino gave an interview recently, and that's always new around this part of the country.
In it, Pitino was asked whether he would consider return to Louisville someday. He previously said he wouldn't unless John Schnatter and David Grisson were no longer affiliated with the University of Louisville. As of this month, that's no longer the case, so who knows what's in store.
WDRB Sports Columnists Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford talk about the interview and what it means for the future of Pitino's legacy in Louisville.
Watch Wednesday night's Sports Page in the video player above.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.