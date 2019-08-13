LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rajon Rondo badly wanted to play for the University of Louisville.
He was ready to commit to the Cardinals, but head coach Rick Pitino kept him at bay while he waited for the decision of the best point guard in the 2004 senior class, New York City sensation Sebastian Telfair.
Telfair did commit to U of L, but he later rescinded that decision and went placed his name in the NBA Draft. He was selected 13th overall by the Portland Trailblazers and spent his career bouncing around the league, never finding a true home. Rondo went on to play for two years at the University of Kentucky and win an NBA Championship as a member of the Boston Celtics.
In what would have been Telfair's freshman season, Louisville went all the way to the Final Four. He could have given them the push to maybe win a national championship. And to even further twist the knife for Louisville fans, when Pitino was left without either player, he went out the next year and signed a point guard that would forever change the course of Louisville basketball history.
