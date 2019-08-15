LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- We all knew it would happen eventually, but it's now been reported:
The NCAA is back in Louisville, investigating the case of Brian Bowen's recruitment.
There's plenty to be worried about for U of L fans, but they may not like who was reportedly in on the meetings in Louisville this week.
Watch Thursday's edition of the Sports Page with WDRB Sports Columnists Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford in the video player above to find out why.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.