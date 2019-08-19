LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Associated Press Top 25 college football poll was released Monday, and a team that won 10 games last year and returns its starting quarterback was noticeably absent.
The University of Kentucky didn't receive a single vote in the poll made up of 62 voters, passed over for teams like Memphis, UAB and Fresno State.
Do they have a case to be in the poll to start the year? WDRB Sports Columnist Rick Bozich thinks so.
Click on the video player above to see his argument.
