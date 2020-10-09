LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of JCPS families are still waiting to find out if students will finish the year in person or online.
A decision could come as early as next week.
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio spent Friday afternoon passing out yard signs and greeting parents outside the Van Hoose Board of Education.
"Thank you very much for your support," Dr. Pollio said to one parent.
Dr. Pollio's passion for the students and schools he serves was on display. He spent several hours handing out the yard signs and talked to just about every person who showed up. Dr. Pollio hopes the yard signs will help win support for a proposed tax hike on the November ballot. The money would generate millions of dollars and help support students and improve schools. Meanwhile, there's another hot topic, demanding a vote, but it's not on the ballot.
"If they decide to come back, they decide to come back," said Christopher Byrd, JCPS Parent. "I plan on keeping my child in the virtual classroom."
Ask more than one parent, chances are good, you'll get more than one answer, when it comes to in-person verses virtual learning.
Shawntate Aaron has a 10-year old and a high school senior. She said, "I will let both of them come back, it's no problem."
The district recently surveyed families on the issue.
There were 33,743 responses. 20,823 or 61.7% were in favor of returning to in-person learning. 12,920 or 38.3% preferred virtual classrooms.
"I'd go back just to see how it would be," said Samuel Newby, Eastern High School Senior. "Just to say I did it. And plus, I kind of learn better, I'm a hands on learner, and I feel like that goes for most people who attend school regularly."
"We'll give it another week of looking at the data and then most likely, sometime next week, we'll have a special board meeting to discuss options," said Dr. Marty Pollio.i
Dr. Pollio said, after looking at the latest COVID-19 trends, board members will vote to decide if students will continue with NTI or return to in-person learning. "That is guiding our decision, doesn't mean it's our sole decision, but it is definitely guiding," said Pollio.
If the board votes in favor of in-person learning, Dr. Pollio said there will be a virtual option. "It will be the parent's option whether they come back to school or whether they keep their child at home," explained Dr. Pollio.
The president of the Jefferson County Teachers Association said there's also a lot of concern from teachers.
"I think it's natural to be nervous and worried about that, but we are working in partnership with the district to find ways to make it a safe as possible," said Brent McKim.
That's why parents like Christopher Byrd appreciate having options.
"Not everybody has the ability to keep their child at home," said Byrd. "Some parents gotta go to work, some parents can work at home."
