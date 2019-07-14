I have seen a lot of questions on social media in the last couple days about what impacts the remnants of Hurricane Barry will bring to us here in Kentuckiana. To clear up any confusion, I did a live video on Facebook earlier this evening. Here is the recording of that live video explaining the impacts and answering questions. You can use the scrubber bar at the bottom of the video to fast forward to the parts you are interested in hearing.
If you have additional questions about Barry or the impacts here, you can use the links at the top of this page to connect with me on social media or email me. I'm happy to answer!