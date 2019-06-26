JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Vultures are literally eating farm animals alive in parts of southern Indiana.
Several farmers have reported losing animals to black vultures.
"We have about 150 head of cattle," said Karen Foster, Jeffersonville.
Foster said vultures and cattle have always been able to co-exist on her family's farm.
"When the cows give birth, they come behind and clean up after the cows, which she doesn't clean up," explained Foster.
But recently, something changed.
"And then we were noticing that we had calves being born dead and we couldn't figure it out."
Foster said the number of vultures also changed.
"We went from having two or three on the farm, at any given time, to, I would venture to say, somewhere between 50 to a 100 vultures at a time, it was crazy."
And what she learned next was even crazier.
Foster explained, Finally, we figured out the vultures were actually killing the calf during calf birth."
The angry birds have even taken a shot at the family pet.
"He was out in the back yard one day and the vultures came down on him," said Foster.
And despite the attack, Foster's hands are tied because vultures are federally protected.
She said, "So we can't shoot them, we can't get rid of them."
She has tried to scare the birds, but so far, nothing has worked.
"I was carrying a .22 riffle around, and I would shoot it into the creek to make a noise and they wouldn't even move."
Foster shared her story a while ago and learned, they're not the only ones having problems with the birds.
She said, "Since then I have gotten calls and been contacted from people as far away as Summerset, Kentucky, up to West Baden, Indiana. They're eating the roof at West Baden and French Lick. I've heard about people saying that they've eaten the covers off of their boats."
The vultures are protected by a 101-years-old law. It is called the "Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918" which protects migratory birds.
"We've applied for our federal permit to be able to kill the vultures if they are harming our animals," said Foster.
Foster expects to receive the federal permit by the end of the week.
She said, "If they come back, we plan on disposing of the vultures."
Right now, some farmers are working with Indiana lawmakers and hope to permanently remove restrictions protecting the vultures.
