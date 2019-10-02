WASHINGTON (WDRB) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo acknowledged on Wednesday that he was on the July phone call between President Donald Trump and the Ukraine president that's at the center of the House impeachment inquiry. But Pompeo continued to push back against what he said was Democrats' "bullying and intimidation."
The Trump administration has set a defiant tone, resisting Congress' access to impeachment witnesses, even as House Democrats warned such efforts themselves could amount to an impeachable offense.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff held a news conference at the Capitol this morning.
On Wednesday, the State Department's inspector general is expected to brief congressional staff from several House and Senate appropriations, oversight, foreign affairs and intelligence committees on their requests for information and documents on Ukraine, according to an aide familiar with the planning. The inspector general acts independently from Pompeo.
