LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- President Donald Trump is expected to join the White House coronavirus briefing Monday evening.
The briefing is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. in Washington amid a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S.
CNN reports more than 108,000 novel coronavirus cases around the world, with more than 3,800 deaths.
Three members of Congress are self-quarantining after coming into contact with someone who had been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus over the weekend at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, where the president and Vice President Mike Pence were in attendance.
Stocks slid on Wall Street on Monday over virus concerns and a crash in oil prices, according to The Associated Press.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
