LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville head football coach Scott Satterfield is holding a news conference Wednesday to discuss his second signing class on the first day of the December signing period.
In his first season at Louisville, Satterfield led the Cards to a 7-5 finish, a 5-3 record in ACC play and a second-place finish behind No. 3 Clemson in the Atlantic Division. Louisville was picked to finish last in the division after firing Bobby Petrino and losing all eight league games in 2018.
Satterfield was named ACC Coach of the Year earlier this month.
