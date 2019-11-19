LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville head basketball coach Chris Mack is holding a news conference this afternoon.
After knocking off Youngstown State and Indiana State the Louisville Cardinals blasted NC Central 87-58 Sunday evening at the KFC Yum! Center. Mack is expected to talk about Sunday's win, and look ahead to Wednesday's game against USC Upstate.
The Cards return to the Yum! Center on Nov. 20 to host USC Upstate, and wrap up the November home schedule against Akron on Nov. 24.
