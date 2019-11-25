LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops is holding a news conference this afternoon.
Stoops is expected to discuss last Saturday's win against UT-Martin. The Wildcats, who improved to 6-5 with the victory, earned bowl eligibility for the fourth season in a row.
Stoops is also expected to preview the final game of the regular season this Saturday, when the Cats host the Cards at Kroger Field. Kickoff is at noon.
