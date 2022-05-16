NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The latest addition to a New Albany park is not your usual playground.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learned about a place designed for children and adults with disabilities. This $1.3 million accessible playground and spray pad opens soon at Kevin Hammersmith Memorial Park.
This state-of-the-art playground was created using play structures that meet and exceed the Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines for accessibility.
An inclusive playground means no one is left out, and everyone of all ages and abilities can play to the greatest extent possible.
This playground satisfies the seven principles of inclusive playground design and will serve as a national demonstration site.
Fifty or more students from the Mt. Tabor Elementary School Special Needs classes will give the playground a test run from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 20.
Then, the grand opening happens at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21.
Official Grand Opening:
- 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21
- Kevin Hammersmith Memorial Park, 4400 Lewis Endres Parkway, New Albany
The ceremony will take place on KFC Stage. Click here to get connected to New Albany Parks & Recreation Department.
