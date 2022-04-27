LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Fitness competitors prepare to show off their hard work on Saturday, April 30th.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learned about the NPC Kentucky Derby Festival Championships.
The nation's best fitness and physiques competitors go for top honors in Louisville.
The NPC Kentucky Derby Festival Championships is a one-day event that strives to inspire people to get fit and live a healthy life style.
The categories include:
Bodybuilding
Figure
Bikini
Wellness
Classic Physique
Men's Physique
Women's Physique
The competition is broken down into 2 stages, the prejudging and the finals.
Most of the judging is done in the prejudging.
Class and division winners are decided in the finals.
NPC Kentucky Derby Festival Championships 2022
Saturday, April 30th
Kentucky International Convention Center
Prejudging $25: 10:00am Doors Open 9:30am
Finals $30: 6:00pm Doors Open 5:30pm
Brought to you by Kentucky Muscle.
Click here to get connected to the NPC Kentucky Derby Festival Championships.
