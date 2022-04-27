LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Fitness competitors prepare to show off their hard work on Saturday, April 30th.

WDRB's Keith Kaiser learned about the NPC Kentucky Derby Festival Championships.

The nation's best fitness and physiques competitors go for top honors in Louisville.

The NPC Kentucky Derby Festival Championships is a one-day event that strives to inspire people to get fit and live a healthy life style.

The categories include:

Bodybuilding

Figure

Bikini

Wellness

Classic Physique

Men's Physique

Women's Physique

The competition is broken down into 2 stages, the prejudging and the finals.

Most of the judging is done in the prejudging.

Class and division winners are decided in the finals.  

NPC Kentucky Derby Festival Championships 2022

Saturday, April 30th

Kentucky International Convention Center

Prejudging $25: 10:00am Doors Open 9:30am

Finals $30: 6:00pm Doors Open 5:30pm

Brought to you by Kentucky Muscle.

