LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Venardos Circus makes a stop at Louisville's Brown-Forman Lawn, 1325 River Rd, September 5-15.
The unique Broadway-Style Circus, has been touring the U.S. since its debut at the L.A. County Fair in 2014.
Created by former Ringling Bros. Ringmaster Kevin Venardos (veh-NARR-dos), the Venardos Circus wraps world-class animal-free circus acts into a Broadway musical-style format.
"The American Circus with the heart of a Broadway Show" showcases aerialists, acrobats, juggling, hand-balancing/contortion, comedy, daredevilry, magic, musical production and more.
The 15-person traveling troupe performs under a custom-made big-top, a classic red-and-white striped tent.
An interactive pre-show party begins one hour before each show time with opportunities to meet the cast, snap selfies and play games.
The main event lasts approximately 90 minutes, with a brief intermission.
General Admission Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 under 12 yrs.
Click here for ticket information.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.