LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- “Tearing Down Walls Together” is a collaboration between GEDDI, GLI, Louisville Downtown Partnership and Fund for the Arts.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser spent the morning with organizers and artists moving toward collaboration and healing.
The new program commissioned local artists to create visual and literary art on the boards on Downtown Louisville’s businesses.
The 28-day project started on October 3rd at Encore on 4th.
Local artists memorialized the historic movement in Louisville to address systemic racism, social injustice and overall quality of life.
At the end of the project, the art created on the boards will be up for auction.
The idea was to let artists create purpose and perspective from piles of plywood.
Fund for the Arts helped cover the cost of supplies for the first 25 artists to register.
50% of the proceeds from the auction will go to the artists and the remaining 50% will go to the black-led groups organizing the event — GEDDI, The Black Complex, and Creatives of Color Collective.
After all boards are removed on October 31st, community members are invited to a final celebration, “The Black Harvest.”
This event will be the first event produced by GEDDI’s The Collective, a 24-month cohort designed to bring the next major cultural event to Louisville, spearheaded by black event curators and creatives.
The Black Harvest
Saturday, October 31
3 pm - 7 pm
Encore on 4th Rooftop
Downtown Louisville
