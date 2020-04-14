JEFFERSONVILLE, In. (WDRB) -- Face shields protect many healthcare workers on the front lines during the fight against COVID-19.
As some personal protective equipment (PPE) has become scarce, a Jeffersonville workshop has been busy trying to make more.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns how Maker 13 has designed and produced thousands of face shields.
Maker 13 owner, John Riley saw all of his machines not being used after temporarily closing the doors almost a month ago.
Makers joined together to put the machines to good use to make the face shields.
Click here to get connected to Maker 13.
