LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kids can get cooking in the kitchen with the help of an online cooking program.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser spent the morning with Mesa Kids Cooking School.
The New Albany, Indiana business, is closed to students, so they are offering to virtually come to you.
They launched an online cooking program with to-go kits with all ingredients.
This can help children stay busy and look forward to doing something at home.
And learn many cooking skills.
This online class will be available for 24 hours once the kit is picked up.
An online access code will be given with your kit.
The classes continue this Friday, March 27th with Hot Cross Buns.
Click here to get connected with Mesa Kids Cooking School Online Program.
