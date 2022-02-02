LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- "My Southern Home" is a local tv show featuring building trends and interior design.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser explores one of the renovated homes.
“My Southern Home with Kimberly Greenwell” is the only television show in Louisville, KY, and Nashville, TN, that educates consumers about home-related topics and introduces them to trusted professionals that can help.
From choosing the right cabinet company to picking trusted builders, host Kimberly Greenwell is passionate about educating consumers on the home industry and helping them build or create their dream home.
Kimberly’s work with media and the building community allowed her to quickly become an expert in the real estate and home-related industry.
This opened the door to a new career she never expected, and back in front of the camera.
In July of 2017, Kimberly started producing and hosting her own television show, “My Southern Home with Kimberly Greenwell”.
The show quickly expanded to Nashville, TN in the fall of 2018.
Locally, watch “My Southern Home” Sunday at 10 a.m. on WBKI-CW 58 in Louisville.
