LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Book of Mormon returns to the Kentucky Center.
The wildy popular show is on stage Tuesday through Sunday, March 3rd. The performance schedule is Tuesday through Thursday evenings at 7:30 pm, Friday & Saturday evenings at 8 pm, Saturday matinee at 2 pm, Sunday matinee at 1 pm, and Sunday evening at 6:30 pm.
In Louisville, the production will conduct a pre-show lottery at the box office, making a limited number of tickets available at $25 apiece. Entries will be accepted at the box office beginning two and a half hours prior to each performance. Each person will print their name and the number of tickets (1 or 2) they wish to purchase on a card that is provided. Two hours before curtain, names will be drawn at random for a limited number of tickets priced at $25 each. Only one entry is allowed per person. Cards are checked for duplication prior to drawing. Winners must be present at the time of the drawing and show valid ID to purchase tickets. Limit one entry per person and two tickets per winner. Tickets are still available through the Kentucky Center box office.
The national tour of the production features Louisville native Kayla Pecchioni as Nabulungi. Kayla is a graduate of Manual High School and The Youth Performing Arts School. She then received her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Musical Theatre from Northern Kentucky University.
The Book of Mormon features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. Parker and Stone are the four-time Emmy Award-winning creators of the landmark animated series, "South Park." Tony Award-winner Lopez is co-creator of the long-running hit musical comedy, Avenue Q. The musical is choreographed by Tony Award-winner Casey Nicholaw (Monty Python's Spamalot, The Drowsy Chaperone) and is directed by Nicholaw and Parker.
