LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- “Cool Kentucky” reveals how the Bluegrass has impacted the world.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser explores the new exhibit at the Frazier History Museum.
Historic trinkets and treasures are used to help tell the stories of iconic Kentuckians and their adventures. From Abraham Lincoln and Muhammad Ali to Edwin Hubble and Tori Murden McClure, guests get a closer look at the people and events that have shaped Kentucky and the world. Visitors get to learn how the original restaurant critic, Duncan Hines, helped promote the always-original Colonel Sanders at his startup café in North Corbin.
Plus, Dippin’ Dots® ice cream, the Hot Brown, Bourbon balls, and burgoo are just the beginning of Kentucky’s cool food scene. The exhibition brings all these compelling stories and more to one location to celebrate the many adventurers, authors, artists, and actors who have called Kentucky home.
Click here to get connected to Cool Kentucky at the Frazier History Museum.
