LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new exhibit at the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory combines fashion, activism and sports.
In 1851, fashion met activism when suffragist Amelia Jenks Bloomer rocked the world with a new look that revolutionized life for women.
The loose-fitting blouse and baggy "bloomer" pants were a radical change from heavy dresses and bone-crushing corsets that caused health problems and restricted female freedom.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser explores the new exhibit at the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory... Bloomer Girls: Baseball, Bikes, and the Battle for Ballots.
Bloomers put "movement" into the women's movement, empowering women to participate in physical activity.
They tackled activities that had previously been discouraged or just too difficult and unsafe, such as riding bikes and playing baseball.
Between 1890 and 1930, the Bloomer Girls teams played semi-professional baseball and traveled the country challenging men's teams.
The Bloomer Girls exhibit showcases a typical bloomer outfit alongside the type of heavy, restrictive dress that women had been previously wearing.
And the display features a rare photograph of a female baseball player from around the year 1900, when the Bloomer Girls baseball teams were touring and playing throughout the U.S.
Click here to get connected to Bloomer Girls: Baseball, Bikes, and the Battle for Ballots, now through August 31st.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.