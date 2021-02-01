LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) — In honor of Black History Month, the Louisville Regional Airport Authority celebrates the history of Black achievement in aviation.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser gets a look at the new exhibition, The Sky’s the Limit.
February 1st through the 28th, you can visit the Bowman Field Terminal Building and learn about specific members of the Black aviation community and their achievements.
Visitors get to see how these men and women got their start in aviation, any adversity they experienced, and how they ultimately achieved greatness and rose to prominence.
The exhibit spotlights 14 individuals and organizations including:
Bessie Coleman, First Black woman to receive a pilot’s license
Katherine Johnson, Black female mathematician who helped send NASA astronaut on Earth-orbiting mission
Robert Lawrence, Pilot designation as the first Black astronaut
“The Sky’s the Limit: A Celebration of the History of Black Achievement in Aviation,”
Bowman Field Terminal Building
2815 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40205
February 1st-28th
Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
FREE and Open to the Public
Click here to get connected to “The Sky’s the Limit: A Celebration of the History of Black Achievement in Aviation”.
