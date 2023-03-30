A new exhibition at the Speed Art Museum showcases a couple's love of art

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Some art collectors want everyone to appreciate what they discovered.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored a new exhibition at the Speed Art Museum.
The artwork from Alfred R. Shands III (1928-2021) and Mary Norton Shands (1930-2009) was gifted to arts institutions across Kentucky.
Mary and Al Shands were longtime civic leaders and supporters of the arts in Kentucky collecting unique pieces throughout their lifetime.
Rounding the Circle: The Mary and Al Shands Collection is curated by Julien Robson, former curator of contemporary art at the Speed and a close friend of Al Shands.
Robson served as curator of the Shands collection for more than 10 years and is now director of the Great Meadows Foundation.
The bulk of the collection (177 objects) was given to the Speed, a large number also was gifted to six other museums, including KMAC Museum and Western Kentucky University’s Art Museum.
The Mary and Al Shands Art Collection ranges from paintings, prints and works on paper to ceramics and large-scale sculptures.
It features notable works by leading contemporary artists spanning from the 1960s to the present.
Rounding the Circle runs now through August 6th.
Click here to get connected to the Speed Art Museum.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.