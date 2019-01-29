LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Football frenzy is in full swing and the anticipation for Super Bowl Sunday is at an all time high.
One of the highlights of a great party is the snack area. While some parties would be fine with a variety of chips and dips, a great party puts some effort into snacking. Snacks that aren't too fussy, too liquid, or requiring much more than a bowl and spoon are great choices. Snacks should be flavorful, portable as possible, and complement beer. They should easy to prepare, uncomplicated, and make a party size amount.
Face it, fat is part of game day. Chicken wings, crispy chips, dips, and spreads are all at their finest when loaded with cheese, butter, and oil. Recently, researchers discovered that fat plays a part in football wins and losses. The day after a favorite team loses, football fans eat more than 16% more fat the day after a loss; whereas, a winning team's fans actually ate better. The conclusion is game outcomes affect food preferences more than the quantity of food consumption. In other words, we don't eat more when our team loses, we eat worse.
While a host can't be responsible for a fan's food choices the day after a Super Bowl party, clearly, the snack planner plays an important role in helping guests feel better whether their team wins or loses.
The US Calorie Control Council shows that the average person will eat a day's worth of calories at a Super Bowl party. Managing salt, sugar, and fat of traditional favorites, while offering healthier choices can make everyone a winner on Super Bowl Sunday.
Pig-licious Party Dip
Serves: 10-12
Ingredients:
2 8 oz pkgs cream cheese, room temperature
1 cup sour cream
1 pound cooked bacon, chopped
1/2 pound pork chorizo, cooked, crumbled
1/4 cup minced onion
1 large garlic clove, minced
2 jalapenos, minced
1 cup Mexican blend cheese shreds, divided
1/2 tsp salt
2/3 cup panko crumbs
2 TB butter, room temperature
1/3 cup real bacon bits
3 TB minced cilantro
Preparation:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly spray an 8" x 8" glass baking dish with non stick spray. Set aside until needed.
In a large bowl, combine cream cheese, and sour cream. Add bacon, chorizo, onion, garlic, and jalapeños. Mix well. Stir in 1/2 cup shredded cheese. Transfer to prepared pan.
Bake in preheated oven for 20 minutes, or until edges are bubbling.
Meanwhile, in a separate bowl, combine panko crumbs, butter, salt, bacon bits, and remaining shredded cheese. Once dip is bubbling, remove from oven and spread topping over dip. Return dip to oven and bake an additional 10 minutes.
Remove from oven, sprinkle cilantro over top. Serve warm with chips, crackers, or veggie sticks.
