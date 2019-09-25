FILE - This April 19, 2017 file photo shows Aretha Franklin performing at the world premiere of "Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives" at Radio City Music Hall in New York. A previously unreleased Franklin recording of “O Tannebaum" will be released as part of the holiday album “Big Band Holidays II” from the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)