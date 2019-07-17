LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pets at the Kentucky Humane Society are getting some help one haircut at a time.

Cosmetologists and barbers from 5 Elements Salon & Spa in the Highlands are donating their talents for a good cause.

The Hounds and Hair Fundraiser (Kentucky Humane Society Cutathon) happens on Saturday, July 20th from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

Drop in for a $10 haircut and the money donated goes to the Kentucky Humane Society.

5 Elements Salon and Spa

1905 Bardstown Road

Louisville, Kentucky

Kentucky Humane Society will be on hand with adoptable dogs looking for a new family.

5 Elements Salon & Spa will accept walk-ins during the event.

