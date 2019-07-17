LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pets at the Kentucky Humane Society are getting some help one haircut at a time.
Cosmetologists and barbers from 5 Elements Salon & Spa in the Highlands are donating their talents for a good cause.
The Hounds and Hair Fundraiser (Kentucky Humane Society Cutathon) happens on Saturday, July 20th from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm.
Drop in for a $10 haircut and the money donated goes to the Kentucky Humane Society.
5 Elements Salon and Spa
1905 Bardstown Road
Louisville, Kentucky
Kentucky Humane Society will be on hand with adoptable dogs looking for a new family.
5 Elements Salon & Spa will accept walk-ins during the event.
Click here to get connected to the Hounds and Hair Fundraiser.
