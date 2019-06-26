LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Audition Room & Everything Cinema Productions have joined forces to help theater kids develop their craft.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser signed up for a physical comedy class intended for ages 9 to 13.
The roots of physical comedy can be traced back to the Renaissance.
Trips, falls, spit takes and other physical mishaps are always an audience favorite.
In Physical Comedy: An Introduction, students experience and practice this timeless comedic form.
Watch and study the past masters (e.g., Buster Keaton, Harpo Marx, Lucille Ball, Peter Sellers, John Ritter, Jacques Tati and more).
Professional actors, Sarah East and Neil Mulac help kids learn the hilarious techniques.
This course is designed to infuse your comedic skills with improved timing and hilariously exaggerated physicality.
SCHEDULE OF TOPICS:
Week 1 - Reactions
Week 2 - Prop Interaction
Week 3 - Physicalizing Comedic Characters
Week 4 - Slapstick
Click here to learn about future classes with the Audition Room.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.