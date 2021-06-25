LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Experienced gardeners can help you do things right the first time.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser finds out what lessons will be learned during a special garden tour.
Jefferson County Master Gardener Association presents the Lessons Learned Tour Saturday, June 26th from 10am-4pm.
It's FREE to stop by and learn from some seasoned gardeners.
Visit three unique gardens throughout the day and learn how each of them was developed and the lessons learned along the way.
All three gardens are Monarch Way Stations.
The Buckler Garden (7600 Tempsclair Road, Hikes Point) is a cottage-style garden with continual color, vegetable garden space, and a few surprise chickens.
From a few pine trees in 2009, it has evolved into a little paradise.
The Howley Garden (408 Lotis Way, St. Matthews) is a small formal garden personalized with touches of garden art reflecting the owner’s personality.
The smart design reduces lawn care. “Be a grower, not a mower”
The Smith Garden (2402 Boulevard Napolean, Highlands) highlights both sun & shade native plants with a few edibles mixed in.
The perennial borders create an environment for pollinators and wildlife.
Please note: Restrooms will not be available.
Click here to get connected to the Jefferson County Master Gardener Association.
