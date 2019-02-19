LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Only eight percent of people actually follow through on their New Year's resolution by the end of the year.
Proformace Fitness founder, Carlos Rivas, highly recommends having a workout partner. "Whether it is a trainer or a friend, a workout partner provides a powerful level of support to keep you motivated year-round," said Rivas.
In fact, Carlos says that having a regular workout buddy will increase your likelihood of reaching your fitness goal by 90%. Make sure to choose someone who will not accept your excuses or give you a pass when you're not in the mood to hit the gym.
"A workout partner should be firm, yet understanding. They should give you tough love when you need a boost and show empathy when you're struggling. Look for a trainer who shows up prepared with a customized workout. That means they've done their homework, and they've taken the time to consider your individual needs," said Carlos Rivas.
On the flip side, they must be accountable to you, too. They should show up on time, put their phone away and give you their undivided attention.
Perform 1-2 sets of 10-12 repetitions of the following exercises:
a. Squats
b. Lunges
c. Row
d. Pushups
About Carlos Rivas:
Carlos is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of FitCorp, a highly individualized worksite wellness company, Director of Fitness and High Performance Coaching for FitCorp. He holds bachelor's degrees in exercise science and sports medicine, and a master's degree in exercise physiology.
He is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, National Strength and Conditioning Certified Personal Trainer, American College of Sports Medicine Certified Personal Trainer, former director of one of the nation's top 10 personal training programs, conditioning instructor for the University of Louisville Exercise Science Program, and has more than 15,000 hours of personal training experience.
