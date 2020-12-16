LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tribe Animal Sanctuary gives special animals a special home.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser spent the morning helping take care of the animals.
Tribe Animal Sanctuary provides care and sanctuary for abused, neglected and abandoned animals.
Through education and experience, they encourage a compassionate vegan lifestyle.
Tribe inspires change in the way society sees and treats animals.
The dream to rescue and provide forever homes to animals began in April 2014 with 3 dogs and 3 cats.
In August 2014, they welcomed 2 Thoroughbred horses.
Today, they take care of 15 special needs cats, 10 fragile dogs, 6 horses, 4 sheep and 3 goats.
Since June 2019, they have expanded the property and became a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Think of Tribe Animal Sanctuary during this giving season.
100% of all donations go directly to feed and care for the Tribe animals.
Click here to get connected to Tribe Animal Sanctuary.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.