LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Absolute Studio Theater keeps people entertained.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored the unique space at the Mellwood Art Center.
As a costume designer, Genna Greene needed somewhere to create so she opened Absolute Studio Theater.
It's a unique venue for the artistic community.
Absolute Studio can used for many purposes including a rental facility for meetings and seminars, musical performances, comedy, plays, storytelling, dance, parties, events, film and more.
When she's not stage managing the theater, she's making costumes for feature films or fabricating theatrical pieces.
She worked on two Bruce Willis films this year set to be released in 2022 and a Terrance Howard movie.
The next production at Absolute Studio Theater is an interactive show produced by Who Dunn It Kentucky.
It's a Halloween mystery that's a little bit scary, incredibly compelling, and extra fun.
Till Undead Do Us Part
Absolute Studio Theater
Mellwood Art Center
September 24 & 25
Other Mellwood Art Center events include:
Walk the Mac
Mellwood Art Center
Sunday, October 3rd
11:00am-4:00pm
Music, Art, Antiques, Classic Cars
Market on Mellwood
Mellwood Art Center
Fall Festival
Saturday, October 16th
10:30am-4:30pm
Local Makers, Food and Drink, Kids' Area
Click here to get connected to Absolute Studio Theater.
