LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Absolute Studio Theater keeps people entertained.

WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored the unique space at the Mellwood Art Center.

As a costume designer, Genna Greene needed somewhere to create so she opened Absolute Studio Theater.

It's a unique venue for the artistic community.

Absolute Studio can used for many purposes including a rental facility for meetings and seminars, musical performances, comedy, plays, storytelling, dance, parties, events, film and more.

When she's not stage managing the theater, she's making costumes for feature films or fabricating theatrical pieces.

She worked on two Bruce Willis films this year set to be released in 2022 and a Terrance Howard movie.

The next production at Absolute Studio Theater is an interactive show produced by Who Dunn It Kentucky.

It's a Halloween mystery that's a little bit scary, incredibly compelling, and extra fun.

Till Undead Do Us Part

Absolute Studio Theater

Mellwood Art Center

September 24 & 25

Other Mellwood Art Center events include:

Walk the Mac

Mellwood Art Center

Sunday, October 3rd

11:00am-4:00pm

Music, Art, Antiques, Classic Cars

Market on Mellwood

Mellwood Art Center

Fall Festival

Saturday, October 16th

10:30am-4:30pm

Local Makers, Food and Drink, Kids' Area

