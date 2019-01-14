LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The top 3 resolutions are to stop smoking, lose weight, and begin an exercise program.
You are not alone; approximately 50% of Americans make New Year's resolutions. Unfortunately, much of what we want to achieve falls apart after a month.
There's nothing wrong with committing to big fitness goals. But you should establish small and specific monthly benchmarks to maintain your motivation throughout the year. This will give you a reason to celebrate incremental progress or success as you move closer to the bigger goal you set for yourself.
For example, if you want to lose 30 pounds, break that up into 3 to 5 pounds per month.
Perform 1-2 sets of 10-12 repetitions for the following exercises.
a. Squat & Lunge
b. Band chest press
c. Band bent over row
d. Band pull-a-apart
Train smarter to maximize your full potential!
About Carlos Rivas and ProFormance
Carlos Rivas, MS, CSCS is the Director of Health and Well-being @ ProFormance,LLC and FitCorp,LLC. He holds bachelor's degrees in Exercise Science and Sports Medicine and a Masters degree in Exercise Physiology. Carlos is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, National Strength and Conditioning Certified Personal Trainer, American College of Sports Medicine Certified Personal Trainer, fitness editor for Kentuckiana Health and Fitness Magazine, Strength and Conditioning instructor for the University of Louisville Exercise Science Program, Fitness Consultant to Miss. America Program, and has more than 20,000 hours of personal training experience. For more guided exercise and information, please visit our website at www.proformanceresults.com
Carlos can be reached by e-mail: carlosfitpro@gmail.com or 502.741.9428
