LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The nonprofit theatre company, Acting Against Cancer presents Mamma Mia!
The production runs through January 5th at the Henry Clay Theatre.
On a sunny Greek island, Sophie Sheridan is about to get married.
More than anything, she wants her father to walk her down the aisle.
The problem is she doesn’t know which of the three men is her father.
Sophie invites all three men to the island for the wedding without telling her mother.
The songs of ABBA provide the soundtrack to ”Mamma Mia!"
Acting Against Cancer strives to produce musical theatre to change the lives of children touched by cancer through the arts.
By staging theatrical productions, we raise awareness as well as
The theatrical productions raise awareness and the money raised helps support children touched by cancer.
They offer completely free drama programs to children either undergoing cancer treatment or working through a loved one’s cancer diagnosis.
Mamma Mia!
The Henry Clay Theatre
December 27th-30th
January 3rd-5th
Tickets $21.20
Click here to get tickets for Mama Mia!
Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.