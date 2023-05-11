LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Adoptable puppies joined the WDRB Mornings team ahead of the LOU ADOPTS! Mega dog adoption event at the Kentucky Fair & Expo Center this Saturday.
There's FREE admission and FREE PARKING for the event.
Four adorable puppies joined Jude Redfield's forecast Thursday, and made appearances with Candyce Clifft, Sterling Riggs, and Mike Marshall throughout the morning.
The puppies are part of the more than 100 dogs up for adoption at the LOU ADOPTS! Mega adoption event this weekend.
The Kentucky Humane Society and Louisville Metro Animal Services will be joined by Golden Retriever Rescue and Adoption of Needy Dogs (GRRAND), Animal Care Society, Hardin County Animal Shelter, Jeffersonville Animal Shelter and Anderson County Care and Control.
Andrea Blair from the Kentucky Humane Society said everyone is looking forward to the event.
"We're so excited," Blair said. "We wanted to make this the biggest adoption day ever for the dogs in Kentuckiana.
"We're going to have dogs of all ages, sizes, breeds and personalities," Blair said. "Really, whatever you're looking for, we hope you come out, because this is going to be a great opportunity to see 100 dogs all in one location."
Adoption fees will vary by participating shelters. Jefferson County adopters will be required to pay licensing fees.
All the dogs and puppies will be spayed/neutered, micro-chipped and up-to-date on vaccinations.
Representatives from LMAS and KHS joined the morning show along with sponsor Darryl Isaacs from Isaacs & Isaacs. The firm will provide each adopter with a unique branded "Hammer" gift that will only be available at this event.
Isaacs said he has always had a love for animals in general and dogs in particular.
"I think I was a dog in my last life," Isaacs said in an apperance on WDRB Mornings.
"We had two dogs for 15 years, and they were at the tail end when we had kids," Isaacs said. "And then we got Honey from the Humane Society, and she was with us for 11 years. We got her when she was two. It just changes your life. All these dogs need a home. It's an easy thing to get behind. My whole staff -- everybody's so pumped -- we have so many volunteers coming Saturday. It's just so worthwhile."
Attendees will also have an opportunity to have their photo taken with The Hammer himself.
The event is Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Kentucky Fair & Expo Center Pavilion. Admission and parking are FREE. Enter through Gate 4 at Crittenden Drive and Central Avenue, and mention LOU ADOPTS! to receive free parking. Enter the event through the Pavilion doors by Lot J.
