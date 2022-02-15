LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A new restaurant and lounge brings flavors of West Africa to the Highlands.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser gets a taste of Afrokanza (Afro-can-zuh) Restaurant & Lounge.
It opened in early October on Bardstown Road.
The owners of Afrokanza Lounge, from Cameroon in Central Africa, wanted to create an upscale scene.
The menu has traditional flavors and contemporary fusion dishes.
Afrokanza Lounge is a one-of-a-kind venue with a contemporary international feel.
It is open Wednesday through Sunday, closed Monday and Tuesday.
