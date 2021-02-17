NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) — Agave & Rye takes their epic chef-inspired tacos to New Albany.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser gets a taste of the new restaurant opening today, Feb. 17.
The taco-centric restaurant started with a location in Covington, Ky. three years ago. Now, with 6 locations including one in Louisville, they add New Albany to the list.
The former “Hull and High Water” restaurant space has been transformed into a glitzy, urban scene with graffiti art and chandeliers. At full capacity, Agave & Rye New Albany can seat close to 200 people inside, outside and upstairs. Of course, the restaurant will follow COVID-19 safety protocols with plexiglass and sanitation in place.
An “Epic” taco is a crunchy corn shell wrapped with a soft flour tortilla and filled with fresh ingredients. Expect some of their signature tacos and new tacos with names like “The Love Shack” and “The Yoda”. The house-made margaritas feature freshly-squeezed juices with agave tequila, among other cocktails.
Agave & Rye New Albany
324 E. Main St
Grand Opening Feb. 17, 2021.
