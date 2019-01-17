LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You need to expose your hidden talent.
Air Devil's Inn on Taylorsville Road hosts this entertaining talent showcase.
If you can juggle, write poetry, sing, dance, do magic, whistle, yodel, jump rope, solve a Rubik's cube or more, they want you.
The Anything Goes Variety Show happens every 3rd Sunday of the month.
Next Show:
Sunday, January 20th
5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
