LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Isn't it "ironic" that Alanis Morissette is going on tour to mark the 25th anniversary of her "Jagged Little Pill" album.
And "You Oughta Know" that the album was just turned into a Broadway musical. And to make it even more "Perfect," Morissette also dropped her new single "Reasons I Drink" for her upcoming ninth album.
The tour kicks off June 2nd in Portland, Oregon. She'll make stops in Indy, Cincinnatti, and Nashville but no concerts have been announced for Louisville.
To make the tour even more 90s, it will also feature Garbage and Liz Phair. Tickets go on sale December 13.
Morisette's "Jagged Little Pill" album sold more than 15 million copies in the U.S.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.