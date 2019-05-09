LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New motorcycle riders and veteran riders can learn something from an education and training program.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser spent some time with instructors at the Harley-Davidson Riding Academy to learn a few things.
Bluegrass Harley-Davidson offers the program.
Get in-class and on-range instruction from Motorcycle Safety Foundation® (MSF) and H-D® Certified Coaches.
Learn to safely accelerate, shift, brake, and turn, along with maneuvers like controlling skids and surmounting obstacles.
Earn an MSF Basic RiderCourseSM Completion Card, which may (varies by state) exempt you from the riding portion of your license exam and score you a discount on motorcycle insurance.
Cost for Kentucky residents: $150
Cost for out-of-state (non-Kentucky residents) $299
Click here to get connected to Bluegrass Harley-Davidson Riding Academy and Bike Night, May 11th, 5:00-9:00.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.