LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Kingdom goes to the dogs this season.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser discovers the All-Star Stunt Dog Show.
New for 2022, a group of talented canines entertain crowds this summer at Kentucky Kingdom.
Families will be able to join in on the “Dog-Gone Fun” with the All-Star Stunt Dog Show.
Talented pooches of all types show off their best back flips, handstands, big air stunts, and tricks.
Their mission is to promote the importance of pet adoption, spay & neutering, and encourage people to be responsible pet owners.
Entertaining crowds at Kentucky Kingdom through July 31, 2022.
Kentucky Kingdom still has more in store for the 2022 season including a new family-friendly fall event that will light up the night and extend the season through October 30.
