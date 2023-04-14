LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) —- Treat yourself and your furry friend to a fun day at Puppy Palooza.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser gets a look at this third annual event at Westport Village.
Dedicated dog owners are invited to gather on Saturday, April 15th, from 11am-2pm.
Puppy Palooza supports the Kentucky Humane Society.
This multi-mutt eventwill feature more than forty local dog-friendly vendors, live music with the Southern Sirens, complimentary pet portraits, caricature art, giveaways, a K9 Splash Zone and much more.
More than 5,000 people attended last year.
Puppy Palooza is FREE and open to the public.
Click here to get connected to Westport Village.
