LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Even though the days are becoming shorter, Mother Nature hasn't become bored with summer just yet.
Cloverfields Farm and Kitchen's Janine Washle says the relentless spring rains kept gardeners from putting out their plants, and farmers suffered a similar fate. Now it seems that even though the children have headed back to school, we've still got bumper crops of tomatoes, corn, and squash.
While we may be dealing with after school practices, and ball games, the following recipe is so quick that a hot meal can be on the table in under an hour especially if you use an Instant Pot.
Secondly, this recipe is like a two-fer because the leftovers easily transform into delicious Cincinnati-style chili. Plus, it freezes well if you leave out the pasta. Just serve the pasta separately for mixing in once spooned onto a dinner plate.
This versatile dish is called American Goulash. This Americanized dish is popular in the midwest, and south. In fact, if you look closely it is very similar in its' ingredients to Cincinnati chili minus the cinnamon, and chili powder. Everything is readily available at most large groceries. In fact, you probably have everything in the fridge and pantry. Take a look, and put it in your weekly meal rotation soon!
American Goulash
Makes: 6-8 servings
Ingredients:
|2 lbs
|80/20 ground beef
|3 TB
|vegetable oil
|1-1/2 cups
|chopped onion
|4
|large cloves garlic, minced
|3
|cups water
|2 15 oz cans
|tomato sauce
|3 cups
|chopped tomatoes, or 2 14.5 oz cans diced tomatoes
|3 TB
|Worcestershire sauce
|2 TB
|chopped fresh oregano
|1 TB
|fresh basil
|2
|bay leaves
|1 TB
|seasoned salt like Lawry's
|1/2 tsp
|black pepper
|2 cups
|dry (uncooked) elbow macaroni
Garnish: shredded cheddar
Instructions:
In a large dutch oven, heat oil over medium high heat then add onions. Cook until onions are translucent, about 7 minutes. Stir in garlic. Add ground beef breaking up larger pieces.
Continue to cook until beef is no longer pink, about 12-15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
After meat is cooked, stir in water, tomato sauce, chopped tomatoes, worcestershire sauce, oregano, basil, bay leaves, seasoned salt, and black pepper. Bring the mixture to a boil over medium heat. Reduce the heat to low, cover, and simmer 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Stir in the pasta, cover, and simmer over low heat, stirring occasionally until the pasta is tender about 25 minutes. If you want to turn the leftovers into chili later, cook the pasta separately. Remove from heat, discard bay leaves. To serve, ladle into individual bowls and top with cheddar.
Tip: Can also be served over boiled potatoes, or grains.
Another tip to prevent pasta from soaking up all of the liquid, cook it separately then toss with 1-2 TB vegetable, or olive oil. The oil coats the pasta and prevents it from soaking up excess liquid.
Leftovers: Cook spaghetti as much as needed for people being served. Be sure to break it up first before dropping in boiling water. Heat goulash, and add 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon, and 1 TB chili powder. If you can find the little containers of chili base, you can add one to provide more body. Or, try this trick: Take a 1/2 can of black beans, and puree them then add to the leftover goulash. It instantly modifies the liquid making it more chili-like. Stir in cooked spaghetti.
Instant Pot: Add everything except pasta to Instant Pot. Cook on Manual for 30 minutes. Natural release for 15 minutes. Quick release remaining steam. Cook pasta while goulash is cooking.
