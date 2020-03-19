(FOX NEWS) -- Across the country, Americans are literally shining a light amid the darkness of the coronavirus pandemic.
Fox News reports nearly three months after Christmas, people practicing social distancing at home are putting their lights back up to help lift everyone’s spirits as the country fights through the crisis.
"What if we all put our Christmas lights back up?" Lane Grindle, a play-by-play broadcaster for the Milwaukee Brewers, tweeted Sunday. "Then we could get in the car and drive around and look at them. That seems like a fair social distancing activity."
What if we all put our Christmas lights back up? Then we could get in the car and drive around and look at them. That seems like a fair social distancing activity.— Lane Grindle (@lanegrindle) March 15, 2020
Since then many have rehung their lights and shared their handiwork on social media.
People Are Putting Their Christmas Lights Back Up as a Sign of Hope Amid Coronavirus Fears https://t.co/JIghpSNvKQ— House Beautiful (@HouseBeautiful) March 17, 2020
My #christmaslights are back up!#CoronaKindness #lightsforhope#NorthDakota pic.twitter.com/Zj4JuqNpTb— Kathleen Morton (@MortonKathleen) March 19, 2020
My youngest son was bored today and said, "can we put Christmas lights on our tree outside to cheer us up?" Great idea buddy. Lights are on tonight as a sign of hope and the sweet mind of my 10 year old. #Rhodeisland #hope #lovemysons #Christmas #Cumberland pic.twitter.com/qhVjeuLc02— Mike Griffin (@rhodyknowsbest) March 16, 2020
Others admitted they hadn’t yet taken theirs down.
Here’s to hoping it makes someone else smile cause we could all use a little something #christmaslights #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/LrJ2dEjQxx— Kristin (@_Kristin_Ann_) March 19, 2020
The trend has even spread outside of the country.
#EastHantsNS Is spreading some cheer during this difficult time by turning on our #christmaslights. #lightsforlove #NovaScotiastrong pic.twitter.com/6DkwxbIp9P— Julie Mont-Speichts (@JulieSpeichts) March 19, 2020
By Wednesday, more than 7,700 people had tested positive for the virus in the U.S.
