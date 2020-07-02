LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Fourth of July weekend is the perfect time to get the grilled fired up.
Jim Lehrer from Brownsboro Hardware and Paint joined WDRB in the Morning with a few tips.
Cleaning tools that are safe along with Grill Cleaners.
Make sure the propane tanks full before getting started.
The right rubs and sauces can spice up any main course.
Beer can chicken is always a crowd pleaser.
You can't go wrong with the classic grilled meats like ribs and pulled pork.
Don't underestimate the baking power of your grill with homemade pizzas or cinamon rolls.
Take your Fourth of July weekend feast to the next level by upping your grilling game.
4858 Brownsboro Road
Louisville, KY 40207
502-897-1591
OR
9521 US Highway 42
Prospect, KY 40059
502-292-2595
Brownsboro Hardware & Paint is a locally owned, full-service hardware store in Louisville, Kentucky. With two locations we have been serving the East End of Louisville since 1960. They are your local source for Weber® grills, The Big Green Egg®, Benjamin Moore Paint® and all your hardware needs.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.